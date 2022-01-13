Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $52.40 Million Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,564 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $52,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 549,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 129,916 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.0% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 28.4% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

SHO opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.