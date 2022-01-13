Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 863,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,127 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Shift4 Payments worth $66,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 254.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 76.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after buying an additional 87,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.58 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.