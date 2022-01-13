Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 62.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 562,301 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $55,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $174.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.