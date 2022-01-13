Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 193,417 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,417 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $65,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 27.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of AZEK by 517,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AZEK by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $649,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of AZEK opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

