Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,433,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505,354 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.48% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $56,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HST shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.