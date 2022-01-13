Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 358.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,557 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 93.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.86.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $76.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average of $95.69.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.