LOCGame Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. LOCGame has a market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $312,109.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOCGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0964 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LOCGame has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00061201 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00075457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.19 or 0.07620781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,215.13 or 1.00034645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008215 BTC.

LOCGame Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

Buying and Selling LOCGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars.

