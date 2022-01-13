Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.91

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 10606423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,401,000 after buying an additional 954,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,377,000 after buying an additional 756,829 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,253,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after buying an additional 1,692,207 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.