LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report sales of $123.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.10 million. LivePerson reported sales of $102.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $469.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.27 million to $470.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $594.75 million, with estimates ranging from $580.40 million to $598.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LivePerson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in LivePerson by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LPSN opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

