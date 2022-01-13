Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Upgraded by Cowen to “Buy”

Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAC. upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.22.

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.36. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.01. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$14.46 and a 1-year high of C$53.09.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

