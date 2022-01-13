Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Upgraded by Cowen to “Buy”

Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has C$40.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAC. upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.22.
Shares of LAC stock opened at C$39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.36. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.01. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$14.46 and a 1-year high of C$53.09.
In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.
Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.