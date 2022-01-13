Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Piper Sandler

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, November 18th. lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.22.

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$39.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.01. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of -61.43. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$14.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a current ratio of 57.43.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total transaction of C$5,285,062.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,445,815.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

