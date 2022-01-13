Liquity USD (LUSD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30.12 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $720.14 million and approximately $30.12 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

