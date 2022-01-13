Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,568 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $564,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 34.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2,250.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $341.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.00. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

