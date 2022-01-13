Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock opened at $137.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.61.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.45%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

