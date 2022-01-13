Limelight Networks (LLNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Limelight Networks has set its FY 2021 guidance at $-0.170-$-0.120 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Limelight Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $471.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.66. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 84.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 145.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 32,141 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 65.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 42,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.