Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Truist lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $130.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.