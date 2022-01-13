Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.19

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.19 and traded as high as $7.57. Lightbridge shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 218,338 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.35.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
