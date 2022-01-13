Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.19

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.19 and traded as high as $7.57. Lightbridge shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 218,338 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.35.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTBR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightbridge by 53.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightbridge by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lightbridge by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.