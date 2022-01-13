Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 7th

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by 121.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE ASG opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

