LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.78 and last traded at $129.78. Approximately 12,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 290,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Cowen lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 179,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,692,000 after purchasing an additional 116,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

