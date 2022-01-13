LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $151.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.25.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after buying an additional 448,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 40.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,577,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 803.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,852,000 after purchasing an additional 246,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

LGIH traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $136.41. 215,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.38 and its 200-day moving average is $151.75. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $97.20 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.