Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LXRX stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. 454,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,072. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $518.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

