Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Trims Stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,999 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Thimble Point Acquisition worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000.

NASDAQ:THMA opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

