Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cartenna Capital LP grew its stake in Allegion by 10.7% during the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 85,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 90.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE opened at $127.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In related news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,269. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

