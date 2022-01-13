Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Raises Stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPCC. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,956,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,473,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,414,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,978,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

