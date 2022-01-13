Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 13,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 25.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 192,701 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,817 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

