Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100,462 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 345,956 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,056,000 after acquiring an additional 71,257 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIL. upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.46.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,599,320. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAIL opened at $45.01 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

