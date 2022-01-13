LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LENSAR Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. LENSAR Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LNSR. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of LENSAR in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LENSAR in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of LNSR stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. LENSAR has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 71.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LENSAR will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth $105,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth $127,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

