LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

LendingClub (NYSE:LC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LC. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

LC stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $74,134.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $472,174 over the last ninety days. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

