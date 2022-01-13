Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.48. Legrand has a 52 week low of $87.88 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.04). Legrand had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legrand will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

