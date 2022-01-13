Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “
OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.48. Legrand has a 52 week low of $87.88 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.07.
Legrand Company Profile
Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.
See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legrand (LGRVF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.