Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Update

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Leatt stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.40. 588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188. Leatt has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 54.98%.

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

