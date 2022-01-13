Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 163,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,904,467 shares.The stock last traded at $38.64 and had previously closed at $36.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.50 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $715,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 190,807 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.