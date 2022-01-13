Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.86.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

