Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Up 9.4%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s share price was up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.70 and last traded at $73.61. Approximately 14,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 860,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth $177,629,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $38,044,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

