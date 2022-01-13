Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantronix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $251.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 15,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $4,970,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,167 shares of company stock worth $4,999,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 58,425 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

