Lanceria Tops 1-Day Volume of $67,506.00 (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $67,506.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lanceria has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00061609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00078341 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.03 or 0.07667441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,752.13 or 0.99989292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00068920 BTC.

About Lanceria

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

