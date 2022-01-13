Lamden Hits Market Cap of $13.67 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $13.67 million and approximately $974,361.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

