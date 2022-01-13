Lambda (LAMB) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00058367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,257,158 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.