Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LW opened at $68.83 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

