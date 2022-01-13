Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 108,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,427,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.46.

LRCX traded up $37.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $724.25. The company had a trading volume of 127,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,418. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.27. The stock has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $481.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

