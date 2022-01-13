Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend by 36.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 358.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 72,920 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 259.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 108.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 46.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

