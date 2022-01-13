La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LFDJF opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30.

Get La Française des Jeux Société anonyme alerts:

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.