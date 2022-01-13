La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of LFDJF opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile
Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.