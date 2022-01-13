L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $254.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $243.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.77.

NYSE LHX opened at $220.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.68 and its 200-day moving average is $223.81.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 60.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 50.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

