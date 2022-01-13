L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.86

Shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as low as $9.86. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 35,788 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

In other L.S. Starrett news, VP Christian Arntsen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $70,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 60.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L.S. Starrett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in L.S. Starrett by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in L.S. Starrett by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 510,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in L.S. Starrett by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

