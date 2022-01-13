Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells $1,196,485.90 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,196,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $448,512.96.

NASDAQ KYMR traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. 252,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. The company had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,573,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

KYMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

