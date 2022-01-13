Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi Sells 8,612 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $448,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90.
KYMR stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $87.85.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,754,000 after purchasing an additional 934,594 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after acquiring an additional 911,948 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after acquiring an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on KYMR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
Featured Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.