Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi Sells 8,612 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $448,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90.

KYMR stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $87.85.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,754,000 after purchasing an additional 934,594 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after acquiring an additional 911,948 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after acquiring an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KYMR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

