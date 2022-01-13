Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Up to $56.36

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.36, but opened at $58.36. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $56.47, with a volume of 233 shares changing hands.

KRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

