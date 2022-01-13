K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €17.00 by Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SDF. UBS Group set a €13.95 ($15.85) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.16 ($14.96).

ETR SDF opened at €16.98 ($19.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.64. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €7.60 ($8.64) and a twelve month high of €16.55 ($18.81).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

