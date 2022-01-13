Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Raised to $38.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $2,815,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

