Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Raised to $38.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.
NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89.
In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $2,815,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
