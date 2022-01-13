Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €49.00 by UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €49.00 ($55.68) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.63 ($51.85).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

