Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €51.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PHIA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.90 ($52.16).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a one year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

